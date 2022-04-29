When it comes to great people in Highlands County, the Highlands News-Sun knows the importance of the youth and those who mold our youth. Coach LaVaar Scott is one of the 15 people to watch in 2022.
As one school year ends, another begins and the football teams across the Heartland are all ready hard a work. Scott led the Sebring Blue Streaks to the State Final Four, and won Regional and District Championships this past season. He prides himself in molding the young men into outstanding men.
“Without a doubt, we accomplished a lot on the field and there are a lot of unseen things as for just growing the young men as men, I think that gets lost,” Scott said. “Without a doubt, that is our main mission, is to grow them. More than 50% of our kids had a 2.5 GPA or higher, things that go unseen that, as a coach, you really, truly at the end of the day, take more pride in. We’ve seen those kids grow.
“As far as on the field and football is concerned, obviously, winning the first district title, winning the Final Four, and being able to make it one game away from the state title was big and to be able to, in the last few years, win 17 games, that just says a lot about the kids and the coaches and the program. And then also to get four of the eight seniors who want it, to attain college, have signed. Hopefully, maybe more. That is something else that is a big accomplishment because you always want to get those kids in college if they want those opportunities.”
During the end-of-the-season banquet, there is usually a big surprise for all of the seniors. This year things were done a little differently. The entire team was surprised with personalized letterman jackets.
“We had some generous people help and we were able to purchase the guys all letterman jackets that have the names on them, a nice regional champ patch on it and district champs with our record. It was nice. It was really nice. The kids really enjoyed them and they have definitely been wearing them. Obviously, you wish could have more opportune time to wear it because it’s not cold. But if it’s 60, kids are wearing them. It feels good to know that they’re proud of what they accomplished and they definitely appreciate the gift.”
The team even had a letterman jacket specially made for Scott.
“That definitely felt good,” explained Scott. “It even has my high school number and college number.”
“As a coach you appreciate that you set goals and are able to go out and get it done. From a mentoring, teaching and coaching standpoint, you try to really have a positive effect on these young men. It was just a testament and a byproduct of all the hard work of each and every young man who has come through this process. It didn’t just happen; this year has been something that has been in the works ... each and every coach and the administration helping us with things, the community support and boosters support. It takes all of those things to kind of be on the same page to achieve what we achieve; there’s so many things that go into it. Without a doubt, it was good to see everybody come together for the greater good of the program and help it achieve the success that we achieved. But at the end of the day, those kids and the effort that they gave in between those white lines, it took all of us.”
Scott was thankful for the community and all of the support.
“What I really appreciated the most was you had people from Lake Placid and Avon Park that texted me, congratulating or wishing us good luck moving forward. I think you really saw the community of Highlands County kind of rally behind the Blue Streaks. They saw the county being represented. I think one of the things I will always remember is how the community all kind of rallied behind us.”
When it comes to next season the Blue Streaks know they have a target on their back.
“We are always changing, but only tweaking what we need to tweak for the betterment of the program,” Scott said. “We’re always looking to get better; we’re never satisfied and we definitely know that we got a mark on our back, so we got to step it up even more.”