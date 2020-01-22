VENUS — Dr. Mark Deyrup, entomologist at Archbold Biological Station, will lead a special nature walk from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Deyrup, author of “Ants of Florida: Identification and Natural History,” will focus on the many interesting insects found in the Florida Scrub at Archbold. The tour will start at the Frances Hufty Learning Center.
Sign-in begins at 7:45 a.m. with the walk beginning at 8 a.m. This event is free to the public. Families are encouraged to attend. All ages welcome, especially adults and children interested in bugs.
One of the favorite aspects of meeting and going out in nature with Deyrup is that if you find an insect and show it to him, he will try to identify it and tell you more about it. Deyrup commented, “It is much easier to look at a bug specimen in person to give the most accurate information.”
Deyrup is very charismatic and the best person to talk to about bugs. Not only is Deyrup an expert entomologist (bug expert) but he is also an accomplished scientific artist. He draws every species he observes. Deyrup’s ant drawings and the results of over 25 years of ant research were published in his new book, “The Ants of Florida.”
Attendees for this guided nature walk should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes appropriate for walking in deep sand, and bring your own water bottle. Other comfort items would include a hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, camera and binoculars. We have water fountains and restrooms.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility and lies within the Northern Everglades, the lands that drain south into Lake Okeechobee. Archbold’s mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8. Visit at archbold-station.org on the internet, or during business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 863-465-2571.