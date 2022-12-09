Russia Ukraine War Churches

Metropolitan Oleksandr delivers a religious service with clerics inside the Transfiguration of Jesus Orthodox Cathedral during blackout caused by recent Russian rocket attacks, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. A top Orthodox priest in Ukraine’s capital says he supports the efforts of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government and counter-intelligence agency to end Russian spying and meddling in Ukrainian politics through a Moscow-affiliated church.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After its searches of holy sites belonging to Ukraine’s historic Orthodox church, the nation’s security agency posted photos of evidence it recovered — including rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch.

Supporters and detractors of the church debate whether such items are innocuous — or increase suspicions the church is a nest of pro-Russian propaganda and intelligence-gathering.

