SEBRING — Black History Month is being observed at the Military Sea Services Museum with a special exhibit highlighting the contribution of African Americans to the defense of America.
Featured is the story of Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the first black naval aviator. A highly detailed diorama of the attempted rescue of Brown, who was shot down in December 1950 in North Korea, is also on permanent display.
Interestingly, Brown’s story was recently featured in the new Paramount movie, “Devotion.”
Also displayed is information about local veterans who have served in the Air Force and Army, in addition to the Sea Services. Families are invited to exhibit photos, artifacts and mementos as well.
The Military Sea Services Museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave., Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Boulevard. Hours of operation are from 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The special exhibit will be open through Feb. 25. Admission to the museum is always free.