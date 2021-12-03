SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum has put together a special exhibit and will hold a simple ceremony at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on U.S. Forces at Pearl Harbor, in the then Territory of Hawaii. In his speech the next day, President Franklin Roosevelt told Congress and the nation, “Yesterday, December 7th, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
The air attack was comprised of hundreds of bombers and torpedo planes, and at least five submarines. The surprise attack destroyed battleships, cruisers and destroyers of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet and hundreds of Army and Navy warplanes on the ground. More than 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,140 were wounded onboard ships or stations on Oahu. The course of the history of the world changed dramatically as America was plunged into World War II.
A short discussion of Pearl Harbor events will be held after a brief ceremony in the Museum’s Flag Room.
Admission to the Military Sea Services Museum is always free to visitors and is located at the corner of Kenilworth Bouelvard and Roseland Avenue in Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School,. The museum exhibits hundreds of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard artifacts, and many items from the U.S. Army and Air Force as well.
For more information on this event, call 863-385-0992.