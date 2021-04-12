SEBRING — It will soon be shipshape in the galley and on deck (floor) at the Military Sea Services Museum with the help of Lowes and the museum’s volunteers.
The museum purchased the vinyl floor planking, which Lowe’s volunteers were installing at no charge on Thursday.
For the galley (kitchen), Lowe’s donated the appliances and cabinets, which were also being installed.
Museum Curator Fred Carino said they have been working with Lowe’s for about a year and a half to make the project happen through “Lowe’s Heroes,” which is a company-wide volunteer program.
Carino said, tt’s been great with four different people from Lowe’s working on the installation — Julie Hollingsworth, Jasmine Hollingsworth, Joe Walker and Anthony Rutigliano.
Carino noted that Museum Coordinator Jane Zurn kept in communication with Lowe’s to make sure the project happened.
Pointing out a model of the aircraft carrier Hornet, which was the takeoff point for the Doolittle Raiders’ strike on Japan in World War II, Carino noted that that the anniversary of the raid on Tokyo, which occurred on April 18, 1942, is coming up soon.
There is an amazing amount of history just in these little models here, he said.
One of the museum’s newest and largest pieces is a 17-foot long, 1X48 scale model of the World War II era aircraft carrier Enterprise, which was built by the museum’s members for Veteran’s Day 2020.
“All the aircraft onboard are 1X48 [scale] also,” he said. “So this is pretty realistic as far as the details and the sizing of each component. It was quite a fun, painstaking project that pays tribute to all the World War II vets that fought out there in the Pacific.”
Along with the historical items and models, the museum tries to recall the individual veterans and their contributions, Corino said.
Concerning the museum improvements, Museum President John Cecil said it was a real blessing that the Lowe’s volunteers came to partner with the museum on the remodeling project.
Store Manager Julie Hollingsworth was inspirational with a vision of what was needed for the upgrading of the kitchen/galley, he said.
“Now we can put meals out for our members and guests, which is one of our major fundraisers every year, and do it a lot more professional,” Cecil said. “We have some great cooks; We just need good equipment and we got that.”
The museum, at 1402 Roseland Ave, Sebring, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Museum volunteers also worked on the project, which included removing the old tile flooring, grout and cement backing.
Those volunteers included Christ Carino, Juan Ramirez, Micah Marsh, Glen West, Jolan Bent and Roy Fairfield.