LAKE WALES — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Lake Wales Police Officer Terry Schulze noticed a vehicle matching one usually driven by Carlos Williams, who is wanted on multiple violent felony crimes. This vehicle was parked at the Prince of Wales motel in front of room No. 5. Williams is 24 years old and from Winter Haven. According to Lake Wales Police, he is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges. He holds an active warrant with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Schulze spoke with Shanell Mickel, who was staying in room No. 5. Mickel is 43 years old and is from Lake Wales. Schulze asked if Williams was there. Mickel said she had recently been with Williams, however he was not there now. She allowed officers inside the motel room to confirm. While Schulze was inside the motel room, he allegedly noticed cocaine on the dresser and night stand along with Xanax. He did not locate Williams inside. Schulze requested detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department to respond and obtain a search warrant for the room.
The search warrant was served and revealed not only illicit drugs but illegally possessed prescription drugs. Officers and detectives located 171.6 grams of cocaine, 193 Xanax pills weighing 72.6 grams, and 24 Hydrocodone pills weighing 17.7 grams. A scale with cocaine residue, baggies and other miscellaneous paraphernalia were located as well. A total of $4064.00 in cash was also seized during this encounter which was found with the drugs.
Mickel was charged with possession of Alprazolam with the intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking in Oxycodone greater than 14 grams, and maintaining a structure/conveyance for drug related purposes. Her arrest history includes cocaine possession, resisting arrest, false ID to LEO, and other drug charges.
Police said Williams is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. His arrest history includes armed robbery with a firearm, drug charges, domestic battery, and possession of a concealed firearm.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sarah Sittnick or Officer Terry Schulze at 863-678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- - From your cell phone, dial TIPS
- Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.