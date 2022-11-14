6370f9a96cc07.image.jpg

A search warrant was served and revealed not only illicit drugs but illegally possessed prescription drugs.

 COURTESY/LAKE WALES POLICE DEPARTMENT

LAKE WALES — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Lake Wales Police Officer Terry Schulze noticed a vehicle matching one usually driven by Carlos Williams, who is wanted on multiple violent felony crimes. This vehicle was parked at the Prince of Wales motel in front of room No. 5. Williams is 24 years old and from Winter Haven. According to Lake Wales Police, he is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges. He holds an active warrant with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Schulze spoke with Shanell Mickel, who was staying in room No. 5. Mickel is 43 years old and is from Lake Wales. Schulze asked if Williams was there. Mickel said she had recently been with Williams, however he was not there now. She allowed officers inside the motel room to confirm. While Schulze was inside the motel room, he allegedly noticed cocaine on the dresser and night stand along with Xanax. He did not locate Williams inside. Schulze requested detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department to respond and obtain a search warrant for the room.

Recommended for you