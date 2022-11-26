AVON PARK — Law enforcement officials are searching for a vehicle involved in a serious hit and run crash that occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 27 and Davis Citrus Road.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown driver was traveling north on U.S. 27, south of Davis Citrus Road, in an unidentified vehicle. A 20-year-old female, a Sebring resident, was walking in the vicinity of the highway travel lane and east shoulder, north of Davis Citrus Road. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian and fled the crash scene.