SEBRING — After annexing many properties on the north U.S. 27 corridor last year, the City of Sebring hopes to hire more police officers to handle the call volume of the annexed areas.
At its meeting today, the City Council will vote on approval of a budget amendment for three new police officers and their equipment.
The council meeting agenda states that during the annexation planning process for the U.S. 27 North corridor, the Sebring Police Department determined that it would be necessary to hire and equip three new police officers in order to adequately handle the call volume for the newly annexed area.
To fund these positions and associated equipment for the officers, an appropriation of general fund balance in the amount of $272,820 is needed.
At its Dec. 1 meeting, the City Council approved the second and final reading of four annexation ordinances extending the city limits to include many businesses on U.S. 27 North.
The annexation ordinances involved the following properties: Aldi area, Alan Jay Kia/IHOP area, Home Depot/Lowe’s area and Outback/former Pier One area.
The annexations did not include Lakeshore Mall, but included all the outparcels in front of the mall.
The Alan Jay Chevrolet and Toyota dealerships were part of the annexations. The Alan Jay Nissan dealership was already in the city limits.
Lowe’s and The Shops of Shelby Crossing were part of the annexations.
City administration estimated the annexations would provide about a half a million dollars in property taxes to the city.
In October, the council approved the second and final reading of three annexation ordinances that extended the city limits to include three mobile home parks.
The parks in the annexation process were Lakeview Mobile Village, 2307 Skyview St., which runs along Bayview Street (east of U.S. 27.); Highlands Mobile Village, 1817 Jeri Kay Lane (east of U.S. 27 across from Sparrow Avenue) and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, which is just north of Highlands Mobile Village at 1200 U.S. 27 North.