Complaints of people camping on public property in the City has prompted a City of Sebring ordinance defining and prohibiting camping on City property unless otherwise permitted.
The Sebring City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday regulating camping, which also states setting or starting fires for any reason on all public property within the City for the purpose of cooking, warmth, security, light or comfort is prohibited, except where facilities for such are provided and permitted by the City.
Any person found in violation of the ordinance would be considered a trespasser.
At the recent City Council meeting, City Manager Scott Noethlich said the City has received complaints of people camping on public lands within the City so staff has proposed the ordinance prohibiting camping unless otherwise expressly permitted.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel asked if Council was going to address the homeless issue?
A couple of Council members responded that is what they are doing (with the camping ordinance).
Mendel said she is talking about a workshop for a long-term plan.
“I know this does have to do with the homeless,” she said. “That is such an issue nationwide and it is coming here and in Avon Park, there was something in the newspaper about that.”
Councilman Josh Stewart said he has a lot of thoughts, but no funding. That is the real issue.
Mayor John Shoop said there has been a lot of conversation between City administration and the County.
“I got a call from the City Council in Avon Park wanting to see if we could get some sort of, I would not call it a coalition, but at least discuss what is happening and that everybody is on the same page,” he said.
Like Councilman Stewart said, if you had unlimited funding, you could house everybody ... but a lot of them don’t want a house, Shoop said.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said the City is trying to stop some of it if it can, but there have been some homeless living down the street from his house since he has been in it since 2008.
They really don’t want anybody messing with them. They broke away from society and they want to stay that way, he said. “I have been told, ‘as long as we have our beer and our cigarettes and a tent we are happy,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance regulating camping.
The ordinance’s second and final reading is scheduled for Council’s Aug. 15 meeting.