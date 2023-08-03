Complaints of people camping on public property in the City has prompted a City of Sebring ordinance defining and prohibiting camping on City property unless otherwise permitted.

The Sebring City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday regulating camping, which also states setting or starting fires for any reason on all public property within the City for the purpose of cooking, warmth, security, light or comfort is prohibited, except where facilities for such are provided and permitted by the City.

