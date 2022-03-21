SEBRING — By a 4-1 vote the Sebring City Council gave initial approval to amend the City’s code in due to a number of existing and newly annexed mobile home parks within the city limits that do not comply with the regulations for mobile homes or mobile home parks.
City Council President Charlie Lowrance voted against the ordinance amending the City’s mobile home parks code.
“We originally started reviewing that ordinance because a lot of the mobile homes are getting really, really old and according to the old ordinance you cannot replace them if they are in a non-conforming park,” Lowrance said.
Likely, the original intent of the old ordinance was that the old mobile homes would eventually disappear, but they are not, he said. They are just getting worse and worse because people leave the old ones there.
The intent of rewriting the mobile home code was to have people replace some of the older models with newer models, Lowrance said. But, unfortunately some of the older models were smaller such as 400, 500 and 600 square feet and the newer models of that size won’t be allowed with the code specifying a minimum size of 800 square feet, which is what Council approved Tuesday.
“I was trying to get them to go down to the County level or somewhere closer to it,” he said. So if a 600-square-foot mobile home was allowed some could could be replaced, but Council stuck with the 800 square-feet minimum.
“I voted against that because it is not going to do what we intended to do, which was to upgrade some of these old, old mobile home parks that are really getting in a dilapidated situation,” Lowrance said.
The second and final reading of the ordinance amending the mobile home code is scheduled for April 5.
The County’s mobile home regulations state: minimum area of structures in this district shall be 480 square feet for a mobile home and otherwise 400 square feet for one person occupancy; 750 square feet for a family dwelling unit.
