Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy early. Cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 79F. ENE winds at 40 to 60 mph, increasing to 100 to 115 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 8 to 12 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low around 75F. WNW winds at 70 to 90 mph, decreasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.