AVON PARK — City workers in Avon Park and Sebring have been preparing for Hurricane Ian while the Florida Division of Emergency Management has an agreement to utilize the Avon Park Executive Airport.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city has been doing preparations since Thursday such as topping off the fuel in all of its generators and gas tanks.
“We jointly use the School Board facility downtown ... that has been topped off. My understanding is they are getting additional fuel as well,” he said.
“From the city’s perspective, we have been cleaning storm drains and removing as much of the yard debris as we can,” Noethlich said. “People keep placing yard debris out as soon as we remove it.”
With the storm approaching, he warned don’t put yard debris out now as it could blow into the roadway or block driveways.
Residential garbage will not be picked up Wednesday or Thursday. The Thursday residential pickup will move to Friday and the Friday pickup will move to Saturday for Sebring residents.
The Wednesday service is usually bulk items and not the can service, Noethlich noted. The trucks were out Tuesday doing many of the Wednesday and Thursday commercial garbage pickups.
City offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
City staff has been making administrative preparations to help assist staff after the hurricane, Noethlich said.
Should citizens need any service outside of emergency services (dial 911), they may reach the Highlands County EOC at 863-402-6800.
Most all of the city’s water and wastewater systems have generator backup and should function normally throughout the storm, Noethlich said.
Should residents have any problems with water and/or sewer service, they can call the utilities office beginning Friday at 863-471-5112 or the utilities afterhours telephone number at 863-471-0166.
In Avon Park, City Manager Mark Schrader said, “We are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best like everybody is. It looks like it is going to get worse than we thought, but we are as prepared as we can be.”
The city entered into an agreement with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to use the Avon Park Executive Airport for emergency management purposes such as bringing in supplies.
Does the city have any areas of concern?
“The concern is all the water we will be getting because the ground is so saturated now and there is nowhere for it to go,” Schrader said. “That is our main concern and probably for everyone in the state the concern is about flooding.”
The Crystal Lake Club area has flooded in the past from hurricanes so that is one area city officials are looking at, he said.
Also, it wasn’t a sinkhole Tuesday morning at South Anoka Avenue and West Walnut Street, Schrader said, it was just a little pothole. People have been calling and asking about sinkholes.
Workers probed it and filled it, so it should be good to go, he said.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “The biggest thing we will be facing is a flooding issue, which Highlands County is uniquely prepared to handle being the highest county in Florida, but we do have all our emergency pumps and all of our emergency generators primed and ready to go. Doing all that we can.”
The city has an agreement with Duke Energy to allow them to use the airport as a staging area for its workers and line crews, Anderson noted.
There will be no garbage pick up in Avon Park on Wednesday and Thursday.