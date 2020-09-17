SEBRING — Sebring and Lake Placid will have Christmas parades this year, while the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce decided weeks ago to cancel the Avon Park Christmas parade due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sebring/Avon Park Jaycees Member Ian Belanger said the City Council had a good discussion with the Jaycees, who sponsor the parade, about some concerns and also benefits to keeping the event.
In the end, it is an event that anyone can choose to attend or not, depending on what is best for their family, he said.
“They did encourage us to make sure that we put in place a few extra precautions, and we’ll be soon meeting with the other city departments (police, fire, and probably health) to be sure that we have all of our procedures as good as we can for a fun and safe event,” Belanger said.
The biggest change will be this parade will have no handouts or candy thrown as has occurred in the past, he noted. Registration will be open in October.
The Sebring Christmas parade will be on Dec. 4.
Belanger prepared a few guidelines and information about the parade:
• Be cool. Be nice. Be respectful. Everyone has different opinions, situations, etc. This is an outdoor event that no one is requiring anyone to participate in. We’d love to see as many people as possible attend that can safely do so to kickoff and celebrate the Christmas season.
• Extra education for parade goers and participants to encourage social distance while watching or participating, emphasize those who line the parade route it just be with who you come or live with.
• Try to space out as best as you can. Be respectful of your neighbors.
• Wear masks if you feel like that is the safest thing for your family, but it won’t be mandatory at this time.
• We will consider “live streaming” this year’s parade.
• We will look into additional portable restroom facilities, sanitation stations and signage along the parade route.
• There will be no candy throwing, flyer-passing or any direct contacts with parade entries and spectators.
The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce reported Wednesday that it is moving forward with having its Christmas parade, which will be on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Concerning Halloween, Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid have all designated Saturday, Oct. 31, as the day for trick-or-treating.
Avon Park and Sebring set the time for trick-or-treating from 6 — 9 p.m. Lake Placid did not specify a time.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said due to COVID-19 and the toll it has taken on many businesses, the Lake Placid Community Halloween event will not be held this year.