The Sebring City Council will consider an annexation request for an 88-acre property near the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 for a proposed commercial/industrial development.
Shawn Martz has requested the annexation of a 87.66-acre parcel south of State Road 66 and west of U.S. 27.
Martz Family Holdings is seeking water service, fire hydrants and fire protection service from the City of Sebring.
Representatives for the Martz Family Holdings, LLC are interested in potentially annexing the property into the City of Sebring and developing the site to include a large equipment auction house, retail/commercial uses and industrial uses, according to Central Florida Regional Planning Council.
Each lot in the non-residential subdivision would require a site plan for construction of a requested use consistent with the assigned Future Land Use and Zoning.
The property’s Future Land Use is currently County Commercial with a zoning of County B-3.
The Planning Council notes that the parcel has direct access to U.S. 27 and State Road 66, which are state-maintained roads. The impact of the development will most likely result in the need for off-site improvements to the adjacent roads. Coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation is required.
There is an unrelated 10-acre property at the immediate southwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 owned by Zamin Investments, Inc., Miami Beach. The Martz Family Holdings property abuts the west and south side of the 10-acre property and then continues along U.S. 27 and State Road 66.
The Sebring City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.