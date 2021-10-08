SEBRING — The southern portion of the former Harder Hall Golf Course is now in the Sebring city limits after the City Council approved Tuesday the second and final reading of the annexation ordinance.
Councilman Mark Stewart said if the property owner wants in, then they will let him in.
Prior to the City Council’s unanimous approval of the annexation, a couple of Harder Hall area homeowners spoke on the issue.
H.R. Clay, who lives on Sportsman Avenue, asked what happened with the pending sale to a homeowner from the last council meeting?
“The last we left, everybody was in high spirits because it was going to be bought by the Hodges and now we know nothing,” she said. “Do you have any information about what has happened at this point?”
Laman explained that at the last meeting (Sept. 21) Derek Hodges was going to purchase the property and council passed an ordinance that would rescind the covenant for annexation upon his purchase.
Hodges stated at the meeting that if there was any piece of the property within the city he would not go through with the deal, Laman said.
A 4,000-square-foot portion of the driveway to the maintenance area, that is in the city, had been moved over from the previous portion of the course property. That portion had already been sold since it is needed for access to the maintenance area, according to Laman.
The day after the meeting Hodges pulled his deposit and the contract ended. Another contract for the sale of the property was pursued, Laman said.
Clay said she still didn’t understand what happened and asked if there was something the city could have done?
Laman said, “It would have been sold. The only reason Mr. Hodges pulled out, as far as he told me, is because the city had a tax base on it. It is like a dollar; it was a value of about $50. He just wasn’t happy with it.
“To be honest with you, I think he was looking for a way out.”
Clay said, “I don’t see it that way. That little piece of property makes a huge difference to the community of what it was going to be and now taking it into the city and whatever will become of it. I would personally like to hear the other options that are coming should you have other people ready to step up and take over?”
Laman had nothing to say about it now as he was still in negotiations on a sales contract.
Bonnie Smart of Medina Way asked Laman if the property sale negotiations are with the person who owns the course property already in the city?
Laman responded, “No.”
Smart asked what the person he is negotiating with was looking to do with the property. “Is it residential?”
Laman assumes the buyer would be doing a residential project.
Smart asked to confirm that the property is zoned residential and not multiuse or something else. Laman replied it is now zoned R-1 residential.
The newly annexed area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The northern part of the golf course, which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Laman to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.