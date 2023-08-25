Developer Alexander Forkosh

Developer Alexander Forkosh at an October 2021 Sebring City Council meeting, where he explained the plans for Central Park Village to be constructed on the old Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course property.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Construction could start soon on a 529-unit apartment community to be built in Sebring on a former golf course property.

Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the work on the Central Park Village development could be starting pretty soon.

