Construction could start soon on a 529-unit apartment community to be built in Sebring on a former golf course property.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the work on the Central Park Village development could be starting pretty soon.
He had a meeting with representatives of the development on Aug. 11 to finalize their building plans and they should start work in the near future, Noethlich said. The developer has to respond to a few comments from the fire and water departments to clear the path to proceed.
The developer is still proposing the same number of units from their most recent presentation to the City Council, Noetlich said. They are not planning anything different.
In February, the Sebring City Council approved an amended development agreement related to a 529-unit apartment complex to be built on part of the “old Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course.”
The conceptual site plan for “Central Park Village — An Apartment Community” was submitted to the city in 2022.
In 2022, developer Alexander Forkosh had requested and was granted a zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion of a 116.85-acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway with the property’s northern boundary generally across the Parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
At an October 2021 City Council meeting, Forkosh said initially they will build the clubhouse and two, three or four buildings and start renting them. If all goes well, they will then build all of the buildings within a year if there are enough people to rent them.
