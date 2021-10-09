SEBRING —The city needs rental apartments and the City Council liked what it heard Tuesday about the proposed Central Park Apartment Community to be located on the southern portion of the Old Kenilworth Golf Course.
The initial 24- to 28-acre property to be developed would have 26 buildings and a maximum of 500 rental units. This is the first phase of development for the 130-acre property.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mark Gose, who is working with the developer, explained that a team was put together about six years ago, but everything fell apart at that time due to the economy. But, now a team is seeking input on the project’s conceptual elevations and site plan, he said.
Developer Alexander Forkosh has done numerous projects, including high-rise buildings in New York City, Gose noted.
Forkosh said he first came to Sebring in 2004 and tried to bring the project a couple of times, but the market was not ready.
“I basically do one project at a time,” he said. “Hopefully within three, four, five, six months, we will be ready to start building and do foundations.”
Council President Charlie Lowrance asked Forkosh why he chose Sebring?
Forkosh said he fell in love with the city on a visit and purchased the property because he had available money.
Now is the perfect time to do it as the town needs apartments, he said. “We need to bring everybody jobs over here. We create a lot of jobs doing all these apartments.”
Initially they will build the clubhouse and two, three or four buildings and start renting them. If all goes well, they will then build all of the buildings within a year if there are enough people to rent them, Forkosh said.
The rent prices will not be crazy as they will go with the market, he said. They will hire marketing people to inform them from the beginning about the needs of the city’s rental market.
Councilman Mark Stewart asked if the rents were going to be subsidized in any form or fashion? Forkosh said he was not sure, but now they are just looking at the free market.
Gose said the main entrance will be on the Sebring Parkway.
“We designed these apartments where they are going to be an upscale luxury apartment,” he said. “They are going to have all granite countertops.
“We are targeting the medical industry. We are targeting doctors, nurses, whoever is coming in here and we are going to be a tool for the hospitals and the nursing homes to attract the people to come here.”
They are probably going to put $1 million in the pool. There will be activities going on all the time and playgrounds for the kids and a full-blown gymnasium, walking trails and biking trails, Gose said.
A look at the conceptual site plan shows the architect from Port Charlotte created little villages inside the apartment complex, he said. It will not be huge walls that one sees in a lot of places. This is where the landscape architect is involved, also, to create that “quaint little neighborhood feel.”
Lowrance said, “I think this is a great idea. The city needs new apartments.” He suggested setting aside a location on the site for a fire station, which would be needed as the city grows.
Gose said they would do that.
Mayor John Shoop said, “I like it a lot. It is well overdue.”
Stewart agreed. “We need apartments, desperately.”
Council unanimously approved the conceptual plan for the apartment development.
There will be additional steps with approvals needed from the city before construction can begin.