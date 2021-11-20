SEBRING — At a recent City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich noted that Finance Director Penny Robinson has been appointed to become assistant city administrator.
“We expect great things,” Councilman Lenard Carlisle said. “You have always done well.”
Robinson responded, “I will not disappoint then.”
Noethlich said Robinson’s new position would become effective upon the appointment of a new finance director. He will try to do it all by the council’s first meeting in December (Dec. 7), “but that is a tight timeline.” It will depend upon whether they can get through that process before the meeting. If not, probably by the Dec. 21 meeting.
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman asked Robinson if it was important for her that the assistant city manager position be designated as part of the senior management classification for state retirement benefits purposes.
“If that didn’t go through are you still going to accept that position?” he asked, indicating there is a slight possibility it wouldn’t go through.
Robinson responded that the senior management designation for retirement purposes is important to her.
Dettman said, “So we would have to find that out first before we choose a finance director quite obviously.”
Noethlich agreed.
The state has been notified, but Noetlich doesn’t recall if there is an approval needed from the state.
Currently as the city’s finance director Robinson is in the senior management classification.
Council approved the appointment of a finance director search committee comprised of City Clerk Kathy Haley and Councilmembers Roland Bishop and Charlie Lowrance.
Robinson started working as the accountant for the City of Sebring on March 29, 2010. She was promoted to finance director on Oct. 1, 2015.
“I look forward to my new role with the City of Sebring,” Robinson said.
The city has not had an assistant city administrator since Bob Hoffman retired from the position in December 2020.
Hoffman had served as city administrator for nearly 18 years when he stepped down from the position in 2008 and stayed on as assistant city administrator.