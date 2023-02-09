SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved an amended development agreement related to a 529-unit apartment complex to be built on part of the “old Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course.”
The conceptual site plan for “Central Park Village — An Apartment Community” was submitted to the city in 2022.
Last year, developer Alexander Forkosh had requested and was granted a zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion of a 116.85-acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway with the property’s northern boundary generally across the Parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
The 116.85-acre property is one of several adjacent properties under the same ownership, Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, totaling about 135 acres.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich noted that in April and October of 2022, the owner of the property approached the City Council to rezone 30.34 acres of property for a 529-unit apartment complex and as a condition of that there was a 9.99-acre parcel that was priorly a planned development that was rezoned in October by the council to an R-1 parcel, low density residential (for the construction of 43 single-family dwellings).
There is also about 100 acres of that parcel that has not been rezoned with the city zoning and/or land use change yet, from county to city, he said.
The amended development agreement will govern the 30.34 acres and then the balance of the property from the perspective of – if they should develop that 100 acres they will need to come back to council for a land use and zoning change, Noethlich explained.
City Attorney Mike Swain said the existing development agreement that has been in place for a number of years prohibited the assignment by a developer to a future developer. The amended version does not have that provision, but does have a provision that requires the property owner, whomever it may be, to get the zoning before developing the balance of the property.
Mayor John Shoop said if a financial institution has to foreclose on this thing, they want to make sure they can get the assignment of all the rights that are underneath the development agreement so they don’t have to come back and fight to get it – it automatically transfers to them.
The City Council unanimously approved the fourth amendment and restatement of the the development agreement.