The Highlands Art League is good to go for its move back to the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive with the City Council’s approval of a lease for the historic structure.
The lease, with a $1 a year rent, is for a four-year term with an automatic provision to extend the lease to 12 years should the Highlands Art League apply for and be successful in receiving a grant of at least $50,000 within three years of the effective date of the lease.
Highlands Art League will be responsible for repair and maintenance of the property. The City will be responsible for ADA access, repair of the restroom at the front of the building and remediation of any mold inside the building.
The Art League leased the Clovelly House in 2002, but in May 2020 the Art League downsized and vacated it due to financial issues.
The Sebring Historical Society had been leasing both of the historic houses, but is vacating the Clovelly House while remaining in the Weigle House.
The first elected general of The Salvation Army, Edward John Higgins, and his wife lived in the Clovelly House after he retired in England in 1937.
The Clovelly name is from the village Clovelly in Devon, England where the Higgins family was from.