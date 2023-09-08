The Clovelly House

The Sebring City Council approved an agreement for the lease of the Clovelly House to the Highlands Art League.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Highlands Art League is good to go for its move back to the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive with the City Council’s approval of a lease for the historic structure.

The lease, with a $1 a year rent, is for a four-year term with an automatic provision to extend the lease to 12 years should the Highlands Art League apply for and be successful in receiving a grant of at least $50,000 within three years of the effective date of the lease.

Recommended for you