The director of the New Testament Mission voiced concerns about the plight of the homeless as the Sebring City Council gave its final approval to an ordinance to address homeless persons on City property.
The ordinance regulating camping provides for a maximum of 30 minutes for someone to be sleeping on City property.
New Testament Mission Executive Director Katie Beatty said she understands 100% there is a problem in this city, the county and the nation.
She had questions because it does affect the Mission, which is the only shelter in the Highlands County area and its at its capacity, she said.
The New Testament Mission, on Lemon Avenue in Sebring, serves meals, operates a food pantry and provides emergency shelter for those in need.
“By moving everybody out of the City, pretty much in places for sleeping, where are they to go?” Beatty asked. “What is our solution if we can’t let them sleep? Thirty minutes is the timeframe they are able to rest.
“Are they getting a warning to leave or immediately being arrested after the 30 minutes?” she asked.
Council President Lenard Carlisle said they would be getting a warning.
Beatty noted that the Highlands County jail can accommodate only 480 people while currently the Mission has 518 sleeping on cots.
If they end up inside (jail) to rest that is just more taxpayer dollars feeding them inside instead of helping them outside, she said.
“They need help; We need places to go; We need solutions,” Beatty said. With private donations she would gladly expand the Mission.
There is a mental health issue with a lot of people having nowhere to go, she said. For a lot of them, circumstances in their life has caused them to be homeless. Some people choose it while some do not.
“I understand the problems; I understand the issues; I just want to work together; Let’s find a solution,” Beatty said.
Mayor John Shoop said the City of Sebring has been in contact with the County and Avon Park. There will be a joint meeting at the County Commissioner Chambers to discuss the homeless issue at 1 p.m., Sept. 12.
There may be things that cities and the county can do, but it becomes a taxpayer burden, he said. This isn’t going to be solved overnight.
“We know there are buses that are bringing people across the county line from bigger communities and just dumping,” Shoop said.
Councilman Josh Stewart said as he sees the purpose of the ordinance, it is a deterrent to fix a symptom, but not coming up with a solution, which will hopefully come later at the Sept. 12 meeting.
The ordinance would provide the legal authority for police officers to do something about it if there is a problem with someone on public property, he said.
The Sebring City Council unanimously approved the second and final reading of the ordinance regulating camping, which also states setting or starting fires for any reason on all public property within the City for the purpose of cooking, warmth, security, light or comfort is prohibited, except where facilities for such are provided and permitted by the City.