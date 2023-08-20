Katie Beatty of New Testament Mission

New Testament Mission Executive Director Katie Beatty speaks about the homeless at a recent meeting of the Sebring City Council.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The director of the New Testament Mission voiced concerns about the plight of the homeless as the Sebring City Council gave its final approval to an ordinance to address homeless persons on City property.

The ordinance regulating camping provides for a maximum of 30 minutes for someone to be sleeping on City property.

