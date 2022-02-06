SEBRING — The City Council approved the development agreement and parking requirements for the proposed residential building to be constructed on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee property, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.
According to the agreement, the developer (Short Pants Development LLC) will construct a multi-unit apartment complex on the property that will include commercial retail space, a courtyard and parking on the first floor. The complex will include a restaurant and bar on the roof, which will be open to the general public.
The structure’s maximum height will not exceed 60 feet and up to 8,550 square feet of the project may consist of nonresidential uses that are complimentary to the primary use – professional offices, restaurants and cafes and small retail stores similar in nature to drugstores, sundry stores, clothing stores, gift shops, etc., where all merchandise is housed within the building.
The agreement calls for the developer to provide and install 30 parking spaces within the first floor of the building. The city may provide off-site parking for the property by relocating its horseshoe courts.
A parking lease agreement states that the developer will construct nine parking spaces on city property at 240 Pomegranate Ave. (Pomegrante Avenue Triangle).
The developer will pay an annual lease for the property of $2,000 with provisions for increases based on the Consumer Price Index.
If the developer does not construct the new parking spaces in accordance with the parking lease, for any reason, the developer will pay one-half of the procurement and renovation costs of off-site and off-street parking in proximity of the property, together with the city Community Redevelopment Agency, according to the agreement.
Short Pants Development plans to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site.
The building’s setbacks are one foot for the alley and North Ridgewood side, zero on the Sadie Kahn Park side and 5 feet on the south side, opposite Sadie Kahn Park.
The project shall commence on or before Aug. 1, 2022 with final completion on or before Jan. 1, 2024, according to the development agreement with the city.