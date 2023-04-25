The Sebring City Council approved engineering services related to the county’s planned 1.4-mile multiuse path on a portion of Memorial Drive.
At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Uitilites Director Bob Boggus said the county is planning to construct a multiuse path along the west side of Memorial Drive, which would be built between Pompano Drive and the Sebring Parkway.
Unfortunately, the city’s watermain is on the same side of the road so there are some conflicts with the project, he said.
The county is receiving Federal grant money through the Florida Department of Transportation for the project.
The county outsourced the engineering for the project to CivilSurv Design Group, so he thought it made sense to contact CivilSurv to perform the engineering for the conflict resolution, Boggus said.
CivilSurv provided a proposal to the city in the amount of $28,500 to engineer the conflicts.
The estimated construction cost is $242,684, which is a sizable amount to pay just to move a waterline, Boggus said. The county agreed to pay half the construction cost.
Councilman Josh Stewart said he wasn’t feeling positive about the proposal. He said the county has a $2 million grant so the county is not paying any portion except for the half it is asking the city to pay.
There are only two parcels on the route of the path that are within the City of Sebring, he noted. The city would be on the hook for about $121,000, plus the engineering costs and potentially more engineering costs for a project the county has a grant for that doesn’t service the residents of Sebring.
Councilman Harrison Havery said he understands Stewart’s position, but he added, it will have some benefit for city residents.
Stewart said he doesn’t like that the council is kind of pushed back into a corner having to approve it.
Boggus noted that the city’s waterline is running along the county’s right of way.
“When you are using either state or county road right of ways, there is always this problem that could come up,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the $28,500 agreement with CivilSurv to engineer the necessary utility changes due to the planned eight-foot wide multiuse trail.