SEBRING — After approving the preliminary fire assessment rate at 25% on June 15, the Sebring City Council approved a resolution recently finalizing the 25% rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Currently, the fire assessment is at the 19.7% rate. The percentage represents the portion of the Fire Department’s budget that is funded through the fire assessment.
The current annual fire assessment rates are: $80 per residential dwelling unit, 3 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial warehouse, 4 cents per square foot institutional, 27 cents per square foot nursing homes and $7 per parcel of land.
At 25%, the rates would be: $101 per residential unit, 4 cents per square foot commercial, 1 cent per square foot industrial/warehouse, 5 cents per square foot institutional, 33 cents per square foot nursing homes and $8 per parcel of land.
The total annual Fire Protection Assessment revenue to be collected within the city is estimated to be $844,223 for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022.
The fire assessment is used to help offset property taxes, the council agenda notes.