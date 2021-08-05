SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the annexation of the southern part of the Harder Hall Golf Course while the northern part sold recently for $1 million.
The golf course closed May 30 with word of a land sale and proposed residential development.
At its Tuesday meeting, council approved the first reading of the annexation ordinance. There was no public comment at the meeting.
Council will consider approval of the second and final reading of the annexation ordinance at its Aug. 17 meeting.
At the Tuesday meeting, Jason Laman, of Laman Land Development LLC and Harder Hall Golf Club LLC, said he wanted the 49 acres annexed into the city because the interested developer would need city water and sewer service.
Attorney Michael Swaine, who was sitting in for City Attorney Bob Swaine, noted that the northern half of the golf course is already in the city. Laman is asking to bring in the balance of the golf course.
It will stay zoned as it is in the county until they request a change for whatever they want, he said.
Laman said, “We are R-1 [residential] now and I don’t know for sure that it will need to change.”
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said it was a pretty big tract of land.
Laman acknowledged Lowrance’s comment and added he has been mowing it for the last three days.
Lowrance said, “I am sure you are aware there are a few different regulations within the city versus the county. I am sure you have done your homework.”
Laman said, “Yes and better garbage pickup, within the city.”
The proposed annexation area is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The northern part of the golf course, that which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Harder Hall Golf Club, LLC to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Tuesday that he had met with the new property owners, but there has been no formal plans submitted to the city. He advised them to check with the Southwest Water Management District on permitting requirements for the property.