The Sebring City Council approved a new lease with the Sebring Historical Society for its use of the Weigle House (yellow house) at 1989 Lakeview Drive.
The term of the lease will be contingent on whether or not the Society can obtain grant funding to make improvements to the historic structure.
At a recent Council meeting, City Attorney Bob Swaine explained that one of the items that is not included in the draft lease is the concept that the Society would seek grant funding and if they are not able to receive that after three years the lease would not continue for the remainder of the 12 years. It would be on a year-to-year basis.
Everybody agrees with that concept of the agreement, Swaine said, he and Historical Society President Bobby Lee need a little more time to complete that part of the lease.
Council unanimously approved the lease agreement as presented by Swaine.
At a June City Council workshop it was decided that the Highlands Art League would move back to the Clovelly House with a 12-year lease on the property and the Historical Society would remain in the Weigle House also with a 12-year lease with some provisions.
The Historical Society was in the Clovelly House and is now in the process of vacating it, as Council agreed that the Art League needed a presence on Lakeview Drive.
Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chairman David Leidel said that the Art League is "hidden away" in the Museum of the Arts (MOTA) Building, which is near the Jack Stroup Civic Center and the Highlands Lakeside Theatre.
There are people who have lived here a long time who don't even know the Art League is there in that area, he said. The building needs an elevator to access the second floor so the structure requires mechanical and renovation work to make it operational.
The City of Sebring is not offering very long-term leases for the historic house as the properties would likely be utilized in the redevelopment of the waterfront property at Lake Jackson.
The CRA has an approved concept for the redevelopment project, but it won't get started for a number of years due to the cost and the need to first alleviate significant stormwater drainage issues in area.