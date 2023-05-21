The Sebring City Council approved the rezoning of two properties at 1300 and 1310 U.S. 27 N. Sebring, which includes the future location of a Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Shoppes at Robin Center.
The rezoning is from County B-3, Commercial to City C-1, Commercial. The two properties total about 1.8 acres.
At a recent City Council meeting a citizen asked what was being constructed on the property and Councilman Roland Bishop responded that it is a Chipotle.
One of the property owners, Ron Handley, said this is something that has emerged since they did their first building that was in the County, in the meantime it got annexed into the City.
“When we got ready to do the Chipotle, low and behold, we had to have City zoning,” he said. “It made me think, it really wasn’t our responsibility to get the zoning change because the City is the one that annexed us in.
“It would behoove the City to assign someone to go to all these properties that you have annexed and maybe go ahead and make this change ahead of time so that you don’t run into a timing issue with some other possible commercial piece coming into City zoning. It would make the whole process much smoother.”
Council unanimously approved two ordinances on first readings changing the zoning and future land use designations of the properties at 1300 and 1310 U.S. 27 N. Sebring.
The second and final reading of the ordinances will be on June 6.