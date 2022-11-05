SEBRING — It’s that time of year for the Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival! The festival will be held today, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the beautiful Circle Park in downtown Sebring. This will be the 55th year that the Highlands Art League hosts local artists and crafters to sell and display their work.
It’s the perfect time to shop and gift unique handmade items for friends and family for the holiday season. The streets are not only lined with artists, but we also have local food vendors, and a live performance from “The Out of Hand Band.” The kids aren’t left out of the fun either. They can join the fun on Kid’s Street featuring, clowns, face painting, crafts, games and much more.
One of the highlights to the Art Festival is the “Emerging Artists” juried art competition. High school students from Highlands County showcase their artwork to win scholarship funds, graciously donated by Duke Energy. The student winners will be announced at 3 p.m. at the main stage.
The Highlands Art League also hosts “The Kids Summer Art Camp” and for festival attendees we will be having a one-day only “Early Bird” discount for parents who would like to sign up their young artists for the 2023 summer. Kids Summer Art Camp quickly filled up spaces in 2022, so don’t miss out on pre-registration.
The Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival has come a long way and is appreciative to the participating community and donations from sponsors that keep the festival alive and growing.