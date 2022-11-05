Logo

SEBRING — It’s that time of year for the Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival! The festival will be held today, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the beautiful Circle Park in downtown Sebring. This will be the 55th year that the Highlands Art League hosts local artists and crafters to sell and display their work.

It’s the perfect time to shop and gift unique handmade items for friends and family for the holiday season. The streets are not only lined with artists, but we also have local food vendors, and a live performance from “The Out of Hand Band.” The kids aren’t left out of the fun either. They can join the fun on Kid’s Street featuring, clowns, face painting, crafts, games and much more.

