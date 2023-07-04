The City of Sebring's plans to extend its wastewater utility service southward will become a reality with the city being awarded a $10.6 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The project, titled "South Service Area Septic to Sewer Plant Project", will extend the city's wastewater collection system to numerous residential, community and commercial facilities that have onsite treatment and disposal systems. This project will extend the waterwater system to south of Sebring's current system, including the surrounding Red Beach Lake.

Recommended for you