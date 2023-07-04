The City of Sebring's plans to extend its wastewater utility service southward will become a reality with the city being awarded a $10.6 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The project, titled "South Service Area Septic to Sewer Plant Project", will extend the city's wastewater collection system to numerous residential, community and commercial facilities that have onsite treatment and disposal systems. This project will extend the waterwater system to south of Sebring's current system, including the surrounding Red Beach Lake.
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the City Council meeting was at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting's agenda included a "standard grant agreement" for council's acceptance and approval, along with a completed "advanced payment justification form, which would allow the city to receive advance funding for the project.
City staff plans to advertise a Request for Qualification for engineering and related services to include engineering design, permitting, bidding, construction administration, periodic construction observation services and project management and other related services.
Originally, the project didn't include the Red Beach Lake area.
At a June 2022, Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said since the cost was so much, the city is looking at funding opportunities to pay for some or all of the project.
There aren't enough customers in the area for a high rating to secure grant funding, but the idea came up to look at the area to the east toward Red Beach Lake, he said. There is a state septic to sewer program, that could provide funding for the project.
Pennoni engineer Steve Elias said there is around $100 million available from the state for the program to remove nutrients from the surface waters. Lake Placid got a $40 million grant under the program last year (2021).
If the homes on septic systems around Red Beach Lake are added to the project, the city can make the case to be eligible for the grant because it is removing nutrients. The whole project could be eligible for grant funding, he said.