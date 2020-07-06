SEBRING — It was 10 years ago next Wednesday that Wachovia bank closed its downtown Sebring location in the distinctive, white, curved, three-story building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the property over a year ago for $325,000 and after some consideration at that time to relocate City Hall to the building, the city is going ahead with the process to possibly make that move a reality.
After a joint meeting of the Sebring City Council and the CRA, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city will continue forward with the process of obtaining construction costs for renovating/remodeling the building.
The City Council asked City Attorney Bob Swaine to draft a contract for the sale of the present City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue to the county, contingent on the city acquiring the North Ridgewood Drive building from the CRA and then relocating the city’s offices.
“So the contract to sell this property is contingent on us essentially moving into that building,” Noethlich said. Council would seek the “justified value” of the existing City Hall property of $1,183,107 in its sale to the county,
But, first the city has to obtain a more detailed renovation cost estimate, he said. The city will try to get a more firm cost by bidding it through a “design-build process.”
It appeared that council was amiable to spending up to $2 million on the building renovation, Noethlich said.
Polston Engineering architect subcontractor Michael Griffith prepared a scope of work for the bidding on the project, which includes the demolition of the bank drive-thru.
A year ago, engineer Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering Company of Avon Park prepared a report for the city that showed a floor plan for the Wachovia building where the city could set up easily on the first two floors, leaving the third floor for future build-out.
The bank never found a need to build-out the third floor, the report stated.
The “new modern” design left an open area between the first and second floor, and the building is semicircular with a plaza inside the circle with a flag pole.
“The semi-circle shape of the building is the shape of what someone would think the City Hall of a Circle City should look like,” Cool’s report stated.