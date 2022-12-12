SEBRING — The owners of a downtown building infested with bats are scheduled to go before the Sebring Code Enforce Board this month as efforts to deal with the creatures have been unsuccessful.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said the bats and their droppings pose a serious health issue and it seems like nothing is being done and she would like to hear from Doug and Mack McLean so we know what their struggles have been.
Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the subject property is 304 Circle Park Drive, which is owned by the Lombardos.
A code enforcement case was initiated after receiving a call from Doug McLean in August.
There is a little triangular courtyard between the two properties, which is where the bats congregate when they are on the outside of the building, he said. A nuisance accumulation case was initiated due to the bat droppings.
Within days the Lombardos had a signed invoice from a wildlife expert from Orlando to deal with the problem, Hoagland said. The bats are a protected species and cannot be killed or relocated or handled. But, they can be blocked from getting back in with one-way devices that allows them to fly out, but not back in, in the hope that they find another home. This can only be done certain times of the year.
Hoglund described some efforts with netting to keep the bats out, but they still inhabit the building.
The case is scheduled to go before the Code Enforcement Board on Dec. 27 for a hearing, he said. According to the wildlife expert, the Lombardos did not fulfill one part of their obligation, which was to re-stucco the exterior of the building to create a smooth surface so that the bats could not stay and they did not maintain the nets through the summer storms and hurricane.
They have spent $9,000 toward getting it done, but he is not sure if they will get to the “finish line” from a compliance perspective, Hoglund said. A biologist with the Florida Wildlife Commission said bat guano (droppings) on the ground or in the air do not pose a health hazard.
Mendel said it is a health issue especially if you are walking through it and if children are approaching these bats.
Council President Tom Dettman said some movement may occur when the Code Enforcement Board hears the case on Dec. 27 because the City is doing its diligence 100 percent.
Douglas McLean, whose office is in the neighboring building, said just declare it uninhabitable, which will make it an economic situation and that will solve the issue.
McLean’s son, Mack, said within a few weeks of this investigation coming down is when the rabies death occurred (in 2017).
The sheer quantity of bats is hard to realize. he said. During the summer months about 20 minutes before sunset, a video shows, that about 12 bats per second exit the building and over the visible 20 minutes that is 14,400 bats in one building and they are existing in a few other buildings around the circle.
To get them out, stucco over the openings and leave one exit with a cone which allows them to leave, but not return, McLean said. But, if you do not give them another home to go to, they will go to the next housing or commercial building they find.
McLean said he was advised the only thing that can be done is give the bats another home to go to and seal up the building. If you put bat houses in their flight path, when you seal the building the bats will go to them instead of other structures.
There are 2 by 4-foot houses that will hold 5,000 bats that sell for $3,600, he said. There is a utility strip encompassing the entire infested area and if five of these house, costing a total of about $18,000. If that were put up, that would create a solution for the problem.
Dettman told City Administrator Scott Noethlich that it is important to speak to Domenic Lombardo and his wife to emphasis how important this is and bring in a truckload of stucco and get this taken care of.