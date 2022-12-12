Downtown bat nuisance

The Sebring City Council discussed at length recently the problem with bats with the building on the left at 304 Circle Park Drive.

 MARC VALERO.STAFF

SEBRING — The owners of a downtown building infested with bats are scheduled to go before the Sebring Code Enforce Board this month as efforts to deal with the creatures have been unsuccessful.

Councilwoman Terry Mendel said the bats and their droppings pose a serious health issue and it seems like nothing is being done and she would like to hear from Doug and Mack McLean so we know what their struggles have been.

