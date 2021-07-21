SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will have a general fund budget workshop today at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Finance Director Penny Robinson said it will be the first general fund budget workshop for the 2021-22 fiscal year. They will meet again next Wednesday (July 28) to have a second general fund workshop where any proposed changes the council makes this evening will be reviewed.
Then the City Council will have a special meeting, 5:15 p.m. July 29, to set the proposed millage rate and at that point, Robinson said, she will announce the rollback rate.
“I do that when I know what the millage rate is that they are going to plan to go with based on the budget workshops,” she said.
The rollback rate is the tax rate that would bring in the same revenue as the previous fiscal year based on the changes in the property values, additional properties that where built and the annexations, Robinson explained.
The current property tax rate, which has been the same for the past four years, is 5.3184 mils with 2020-21 fiscal year budget showing that tax rate would generate an estimated available tax revenue of $3,192,652.
The general fund adopted budget for 2020-21 shows a general fund in the amount of $11,369,262.
The upcoming fiscal year, 2021-22, is from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
The July 29 special meeting agenda states: The purpose of the meeting will be to announce the prior year millage rate; announce the current year proposed millage rate; announce current year rolled back rate and announce the date, time and meeting place of the tentative budget hearing and such other matters that may properly come before the Council.