The Sebring City Council will be holding workshops and two public hearings to discuss budget issues and ultimately approve a 2023-24 city budget.
The Sebring City Council will hold a budget workshop July 18 following the regular council meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss any changes or remaining budget issues in the tentative general fund budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Council will have a budget workshop Aug. 1 immediately following the regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the enterprise fund budgets and the special revenue fund budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Council will hold a budget workshop Aug. 15 immediately following the regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss any changes or remaining budget issues in the tentative enterprise and special revenue funds for the 2023-24 fiscal year and to discuss the proposed millage rate.
Council will have a public hearing at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 6. It will be the first public hearing to adopt a final millage rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The public hearing will include the announcement of the percent by which the millage rate is an increase to the “roll back” rate and Council shall adopt final budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The second and final public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be held at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 21.
The council’s meetings and workshops are held at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.