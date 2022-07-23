Sebring City Hall

The Sebring City Council aims to keep the property tax rate at or close to the current rate of 5.8184 mills.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — With assessed property values up since last year, the Sebring City Council is looking to keep the millage rate unchanged for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

Mayor John Shoop said it continues to be a tight year, but the city got a good financial report that shows the city is still strong. In fact, he said the city actually increased its fund balance last year.

Recommended for you