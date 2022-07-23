SEBRING — With assessed property values up since last year, the Sebring City Council is looking to keep the millage rate unchanged for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Mayor John Shoop said it continues to be a tight year, but the city got a good financial report that shows the city is still strong. In fact, he said the city actually increased its fund balance last year.
The challenge, he said, is making sure the city’s employees receive a fair wage and benefits, while holding the millage where it is or possibly lowering it. He hopes the millage will be close to where it is now.
The current 2021-22 millage rate is 5.8184.
Council President Tom Dettman said the millage rate should remain the same, but they won’t know until the Aug. 2 meeting.
“These are tough economic times, gas is up, groceries are up, insurance on both rental property and private property and homes and businesses is up,” he said.
“I think our view is we need to keep taxes the way it is; keep the millage rate pretty much where it is,” Dettman said. “We’ve gone up a little bit on the fire assessment. We have to take a look at both the water and sewer rates as well as sanitation/garbage rates. We haven’t touched those since 2019.
“With a combination of all that and with property values and assessed values going up, I think we are going to be in pretty good shape.”
The city has to remain competitive with salary and benefits for its employees. He said council will look at the cost-of-living adjustment and see how that factors into the big picture.
Assistant City Administrator Penny Robinson said the current millage is likely to remain unchanged.
The City Council will set the tentative millage at a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, which is prior to the regular council meeting.
If, on Aug. 2, council establishes a proposed millage rate of 5.8184 (no increase), it will declare the millage rate is an increase of 8.83% to the rolled back rate of 5.3461, Robinson said.
With the property value increases and new construction, the roll back rate is the millage rate that would generate the same amount of revenue from the previous year with the new.
The fiscal year 2021-2022 General Fund Budget approved by council was $12,166,420.
The fiscal year 2022-2023 Tentative General Fund Budget that will be presented to council for approval on Aug. 2 is $13,468,506.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city has $11,202,319 in additional taxable value, which will generate $480,908 in new revenue compared to the prior fiscal year.
Budget workshops will be held in August for council to review the Enterprise and Special Revenue Fund budgets.