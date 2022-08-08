Sebring City Hall

The City Council has approved a preliminary property tax rate for 2022-23 unchanged from 2021-22 at 5.8184 mills.

SEBRING — Despite rising costs and increasing staff salaries, the City of Sebring is budgeting to maintain its property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

City Manager Scott Noethlich said the tentative budget is balanced with the 5.8184 mill tax rate, but they had to bring some fund balance forward.

