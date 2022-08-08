SEBRING — Despite rising costs and increasing staff salaries, the City of Sebring is budgeting to maintain its property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the tentative budget is balanced with the 5.8184 mill tax rate, but they had to bring some fund balance forward.
Highland News-Sun asked if that means the City is using some its reserves to balance the budget?
Noethlich responded, “Yes.”
The City’s 2021-22 adopted General Fund budget was $12,166,420 while the requested 2022-23 General Fund budget is $13,412,950.
Personnel Services (salaries and benefits) shows an increase of $968,644 to $13,649,568 in the requested 2022-23 budget.
The overall City budget is slated to increase by $2,338,667 from $31,470,653 in 2021-22 to $33,809,320 in 2022-23.
The City’s fund balance that was audited Sept. 30, 2021 was $5,841,046.
The fund balance that was brought forward in the adopted 2021-22 budget was $568,801.
The fund balance that is requested to be brought forwarded for 2022-23 is $1,366,251, which is an increase of $797,450.
The City’s Finance Department advises that these current requested numbers will adjust as the City continues through the budgeting process.
The City’s current policy is to maintain the equivalent of at least three months of general fund operating expenses in unassigned fund balance.