SEBRING — The owner of the {span}Nan-Ces-O-Wee{/span} Hotel did not meet the Monday deadline to demolish the structure prompting the City of Sebring to budget $275,000 to safely take the building down.
The owner of the long-time vacant building, Tony Collins, was issued a notice from the city on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
Some demolition prep work was done more than a month ago, but there has been no effort since then to take the building down, which the city has deemed a safety hazard due to serious structural issues including a partial building collapse.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the City Council elected to go with the recommended motion to approve the demolition bid from BG Group and enter into a new contract with the original abatement contractor, EE&G, hired by Collins for the remainder of the abatement work.
EE&G, will be providing the city with a quote for the remaining abatement work to include overseeing the wet demolition and air clearance testing.
EE&G already performed about $20,000 worth of work, which the City Council is not amenable to pay, because that was contracted between Collins and the contractor, Noethlich explained.
The original abatement quote from EE&G Construction (Tampa) was $61,357.
The demolition quote from BG Group (Delray Beach) was $186,165.
The City Council is dismayed that Collins has allowed the building to degrade to this point and then essentially stick the taxpayer with the bill for the demolition, Noethlich said.
The city is in the process of drafting a contract with BG Group for the demolition, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked Noethlich if the city will end up owning the building’s property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive?
There was some discussion about it at the recent City Council meeting and there is still a possibility that the Community Redevelopment Agency may end up with the property, he said. There is still a window of opportunity where the CRA could work out an agreement with Collins in which he would gift or deed the property to the CRA.
“But, we can’t wait on that from the perspective of the demolition,” Noethlich said. “The concern is that it is a public safety hazard and the building needs to come down.”
Collins owes the abatement contractor $20,000. If he doesn’t pay, the contractor may issue a lien on the property, Noethlich said. “The way for the city to avoid having to pay that lien would be to foreclose on the property.”
There are contracts and insurance papers that need to be signed first, but work on taking the building down could start next week, he said.