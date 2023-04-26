The City of Sebring Golf Course is still on a path to recovery from damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian in September after the city staff cleaned up debris to reopen the links soon after the storm.
The city’s golf course incurred storm damage to cart paths, fencing and a chemical building.
Clean-up of debris and fallen trees was completed immediately following the storm to restore the course for open play.
Contractors were contacted for quotes for damages to the course that could not be repaired by city staff, according to a recent council agenda.
The quotes the city received from Excavation Point for cart path repairs are:
• $6,883 — Repair erosion ditch crossing near #15 green.
• $6,999 — Remove and replace cart path and eroded area near #13 green.
• $46,005 — Remove and replace failed pipe across fairway, eroded cart path, install rip rap and restore fairway on #17.
Crosson & Payne quoted $3,000 for stump grinding for fallen trees.
City staff is seeking quotes for the repair of the chemical building and will bring them back to council when available.
Claims have been filed with FEMA and Florida Public Assistance and are expected to be reimbursed at 75% from FEMA and 12.5% from Florida Public Assistance with the remaining 12.5% cost funded by the city.
As part of the consent agenda, council approved a budget amendment to appropriate the funds that will be received for the work to be completed at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course, 3118 Golfview Road.
Also, a change of the scope of work for the construction of the pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park required council approval of a $43,300 adjustment to the city’s infrastructure account.
Additional funds were needed for higher light poles, concrete work, seating, to finish plumbing and sound-dampening added to the fence.
The pickleball courts are replacing the tennis courts at Charlie Brown Park, 920 Hawthorne Drive, Sebring.