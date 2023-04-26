City of Sebring Golf Course

Cart path storm damage on Fairway 17 of the City of Sebring Golf Course.

 Courtesy photo

The City of Sebring Golf Course is still on a path to recovery from damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian in September after the city staff cleaned up debris to reopen the links soon after the storm.

The city’s golf course incurred storm damage to cart paths, fencing and a chemical building.

