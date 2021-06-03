SEBRING — An environmental study showed that gopher tortoises, a threatened species, were likely present on a property the City of Sebring planned to purchase to expand a wastewater treatment plant.
At its meeting Tuesday, council approved the purchase of the property and relocation of the gopher tortoises.
At its March 16 meeting, the City Council accepted the vacant land contract with RE/MAX and the environmental proposal from Polston Engineering to conduct surveys for threatened species on the property at 150 Cougar Blvd.
The 4.5-acre wooded vacant lot is adjacent to the western wastewater treatment plant.
The environmental survey suggests the site has the potential to contain seven gopher tortoises.
The costs for Polston Engineering to acquire the permit, trap the tortoises and transfer to an approved site is estimated to be about $3,000 per tortoise, according to the council agenda.
Including an estimated $21,000 to remove the tortoises, $10,500 for the environmental assessment and $26,831 to clear the property, the total cost of the property is $118,331.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus states on the agenda item that the total cost for the property acquisition is a sizeable investment, however, there is no other available property in the vicinity of the western wastewater treatment plant.
Without this property, the city would not be able to expand the treatment capacity of the existing or future wastewater treatment plant.
The western sector of the city’s sanitary sewer service area is prime for future residential and commercial development, Boggus stated. Plant capacity will become a critical asset to grow the city’s sanitary sewer customer base.
To provide the necessary funds for gopher tortoise relocation and land clearing, staff recommends transferring funds in the amount of $47,831.50 from the Utilities Department’s contingency account.
Along with approving the purchase of the property, council approved the budget amendment transferring from the Utilities Department’s contingency fund.