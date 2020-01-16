SEBRING — The qualifying period for the March 10 City of Sebring election ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
The election is for mayor, city clerk and three city council seats — those currently held by Lenard Carlisle, Tom Dettman, and Mark Stewart.
All the incumbents have qualified for reelection: Mayor John Shoop, City Clerk Kathy Haley and Councilmen Dettman, Carlisle and Stewart.
Thus far one challenger has qualified for the City Council election — Mark Wilson, a state certified contractor and real estate broker. He has served on the Sebring Planning and Zoning Board and the Highlands County Construction Licensing Enforcement and Appeals Board.
In a press release, Wilson stated he was prompted to run for City Council because, “He is excited to revitalize our committees and boards in order to make Sebring thrive and become the great community we want. He thrives to make each department accountable for how our tax money is being spent.”
Early voting take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 2-6 at the Supervisor of Elections Office.