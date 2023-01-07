SEBRING — The qualifying period for the City of Sebring March 14 election started Tuesday and will conclude at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan 13.
The election includes the following positions: mayor, city clerk/treasurer and three seats on the city council. All positions are three-year terms.
Those who said they will seek reelection are Mayor John Shoop, who will be seeking a fourth term; City Clerk Kathy Haley, City Council President Tom Dettman and Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle.
Councilman Mark Stewart, who has served three terms, said he will not seek another term.
“I just feel like it is time for some fresh blood. We need some new people up on there,” he said recently.
Thus far, Shoop and Haley have qualified.
To qualify, the candidate must be a legally qualified voter of the City of Sebring and a permanent resident of the City of Sebring.
Qualifying must be done at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.
The following precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day:
Precincts 7 and 11S — Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
Precincts 8 and 15S — Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
Precinct 9 — Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
Precinct 10 — Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Ave., Sebring.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
The voter registration books will close on Feb. 13 for the March 14 election.
If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations, or vote-by-mail ballots, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.