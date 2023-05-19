The stage is set for the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce’s return to downtown Sebring with its acquisition of the Champion For Children Circle Theatre.
Chamber President & CEO Tenille Drury-Smith said the chamber purchased the historic Circle Theater and closed on it Wednesday.
“We plan to host a series of community and chamber events as well as making it available for private events,” she said. “We will be relocating with our expected new location date opening of July 5.”
Currently the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce is at 227 U.S. 27 N., Sebring.
The Circle Theatre at 202 Circle Park Drive was put up for sale in August 2022.
In November, Carissa Marine, then-CEO of the Foundation, said the downtown site has had many uses over the years, and the Foundation has been able to keep it going for internal training by renting it out to outside events. However, it hasn’t brought the level of revenue the Foundation needs to both keep up the historic building and make money for the Foundation.
Champion for Children Foundation Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said Wednesday he is excited to help bring the chamber back downtown. The chamber, he said, will continue to allow the Foundation to use the facility.
“We bought it for it’s 90th birthday and the chamber has bought it for its 100th birthday ... June 2023,” he noted.
The Foundation spent thousands of dollars renovating the structure, which was dark and dingy after sitting unoccupied for five years, Roberts said.
The restoration was financed with the majority of the funds coming from the community along with one small grant.
It was a three-year effort, with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, from the time the Foundation bought it in 2009, Roberts said. The building was opened to the public in 2013. It was restored to its glory days and now he is excited that a non-profit is moving in.
The Foundation is keeping the Garden of Joy, he said. The chamber can use it, but will have to take care of it. The Polatty Family and their volunteers will maintain it.
Roberts said he is not clicking his heels in celebration, calling it a bittersweet moment: “sweet in the fact it is sold to a local non-profit company and bitter in that we’re having to let it go.”
It was the Foundation Board’s decision, but it was the right decision, he said. Now the Foundation will be able to take the money from the sale and use it to provide services back to children and families of Highlands County.