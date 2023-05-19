Circle Theatre

The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce purchased the Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring from the the Champion for Children Foundation.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The stage is set for the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce’s return to downtown Sebring with its acquisition of the Champion For Children Circle Theatre.

Chamber President & CEO Tenille Drury-Smith said the chamber purchased the historic Circle Theater and closed on it Wednesday.

