The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce celebrated its return to downtown Sebring Wednesday at its grand opening in the Circle Theatre.
In May the Chamber purchased the theater from the Champion for Children Foundation, which purchased it in 2009 and then embarked on a three-year effort to renovate and restore the structure.
Chamber President and CEO Tenille Drury-Smith said, “We are excited to be back in the heart of our beautiful City where we began over a 100 years ago.”
Many at the grand opening commented on the new and vibrant look of the entryway/lobby.
Drury-Smith noted, the entry had a fresh coat of paint with a different color scheme and new light fixtures were added.
“We updated what used to be an ice cream parlor to use as our welcome center/reception area, so that was also painted,” she said. “We have no immediate plans to update anything else at this time.”
The theater itself will be used for select special events throughout the year as well as being available for private use for chamber members and the public.
The hours of operation for the Sebring Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays.
The Circle Theatre will be available to view during the same operating hours and rental times are based on the specific needs of the renter.
At Wednesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, Mayor John Shoop said, “The Chamber is back downtown, which is exciting to have them back down there. It is really good to have them inside the City even though they were in the City on the outside of the City.”
“They have done a little bit of renovations and really did a neat job with the entrance. It is really kind of bright when you walk in there now,” Shoop said.
Champion for Children Foundation Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said, “Look at it. It is totally amazing. I am majorly impressed that within a month of Champion for Children selling this building to the Chamber of Commerce that in one month this beautiful transition can take place. It is very elegant when you walk in here. This building is 100 years old and started with silent movies in 1923 and here we are 100 years later.”
“We were so elated that the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce was willing to buy this from us,” Roberts said. “I couldn’t think of a better organization that would make sure that it goes forward for years to come.
“It looks so clean. It’s looks so beautiful. It is so inviting,” Roberts said. “It is very striking as you walk in the front door. Just to see the chandeliers there like that.”
Heartland Band Supply and Notarize Genie continue to be located in the Circle Theatre.