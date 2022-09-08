ORLANDO — The Florida Festivals & Events Association (FFEA) recently announced the winners of its annual SUNsational Awards during their 28th annual convention and tradeshow. The program recognizes members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaboration.
Nominations were accepted in 10 categories, including Printed Materials; Outdoor Advertisement; PR/Media Campaign; Photo; Promotional Item; T-shirt; Broadcast Media; Multimedia Marketing; Adapted and Virtual Events and Programming. Each category included three budget levels. Over 200 events submitted their materials for consideration.
The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce was nominated in several categories for the Sebring Soda Festival, which took place in April 2022. They were awarded second place for their Volunteer Program, third place for Photo and third place for Promotional Item.
Nominations were judged by a blue ribbon panel representing media outlets, printing companies, website designers, photographers, promotional marketing professionals and social media experts.
“The SUNsational Awards have recognized and celebrated the talents of our members for more than two decades,” said Suzanne Neve, CEO of the FFEA. “We’re proud of our members and their events – and excited to recognize them in this way each year. This year in particular was incredibly rewarding as we showcased the innovation and resilience of festival and event organizers throughout the state during this unprecedented time.”
Celebrating 28 years, FFEA is a not-for-profit association dedicated to supporting and promoting more than 5,500 festivals, events, and fairs in the state of Florida through education, networking and dissemination of information and the cultivation of high standards. For more information about FFEA, visit www.ffea.com.