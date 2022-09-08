ORLANDO — The Florida Festivals & Events Association (FFEA) recently announced the winners of its annual SUNsational Awards during their 28th annual convention and tradeshow. The program recognizes members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaboration.

Nominations were accepted in 10 categories, including Printed Materials; Outdoor Advertisement; PR/Media Campaign; Photo; Promotional Item; T-shirt; Broadcast Media; Multimedia Marketing; Adapted and Virtual Events and Programming. Each category included three budget levels. Over 200 events submitted their materials for consideration.

