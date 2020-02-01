SEBRING — It was a Winter Wonderland theme Thursday evening at The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
Many chamber members and officials attended as they celebrated another year of successful efforts to support the business community and the community in general.
Chamber President and CEO Liz Barber and current Board Chair J.C. Shoop shared the master of ceremonies duties with Shoop announcing the award winners.
The Business of the Year award went to The Children’s Museum of the Highlands with Children’s Museum Board Member Jessica Hartline accepting the award on behalf of the museum director, Kelly Dressel.
It was noted that many contributed to the effort to reopen the museum on North Ridgewood Avenue after it sustained major damage from Hurricane Irma.
The “George Hensley” Citizen of the Year award went to Leslie Behm of Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Inc.
The “Thelma Pyle” Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Deb Semrau.
The Ambassador of the Year award was presented to Linda Udall.
The Director of the Year award went to Shannon Sapp.
Tenille Drury-Smith was recognized as the outgoing chair and was presented with a plaque showing her term of 2018-19. She served longer than the typical one-year term as chair because in the summer of 2018 the chair at the time was relocating so Drury-Smith became the board chair sooner than expected.
Drury-Smith’s outgoing message in the event’s program stated that one of the chamber’s biggest projects is the Sebring Soda Festival. This year it is moving to a three-day event with the addition of a block party on Saturday and a family night on Friday.
“With the growth we have seen the first two years, it’s expected to have up to 20,000 attendees in 2020,” she said.
The Sebring chamber’s board of directors includes: Maritza Ayala, Brian Cosgrave, Ryan Danzey, Marcia Davis, Jonathan Joles, Kendall McIntyre, Julia Mercer, James McCoy and Garrett Roberts.
The entertainment for the evening was by Lotela Gold, a six-member band, which offered spirited renditions of the hits from the 1960s.