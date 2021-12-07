SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade will brighten up Lake Jackson with a frolicking flotilla of merriment Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
Shelley Dawes, who has organized the parade for the past nine years, said the boaters in their crafts will be meeting behind the Don Jose Mexican restaurant at 6:30 p.m. to reduce congestion in the boat ramp area.
"We start promptly at 7 p.m.," she said. All boaters should check and make sure they have their necessary safety equipment.
"We are looking forward to having a fun, safe event," Dawes said. The parade will travel counter clockwise near the shore of the lake. The boats will be going by U.S. 27 first and then going to the coves, she said.
The City of Sebring will be opening the bathrooms and the gate to the City Pier until 9 p.m. for the event and the bathrooms will be open at Veterans Beach until 9 p.m.
Suggested viewing areas are the City Pier and Veterans Beach and, if within walking distance, Hidden Beach and Crescent Beach. Members of the VFW and Elks Club will also have wonderful viewing of the parade.
Dawes said Sunset Grill and Don Jose Mexican Restaurant always have a nice crowd and you can get dinner and see the parade while you are there.
Santa will be leading the way, because he helps boaters identify the lead boat in the parade.
Over the years, there have been as many as 31 boats participating, Dawes said. But, generally there are 25 to 27 boats in the parade.
"My first year I did it, I started out with 17 boats, she said.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a fundraiser in connection with the parade.
They are waiving the parade's registration fee, Dawes said. Normally there is a $10 registration fee that goes to a charity, but the fee is waived this year since there is no fundraiser.
For her first parade, she raised $500 for United Way and the last time she had a fundraiser, it brought in $4,000 for the Children's Museum of the Highlands.
"I don't want to do the fundraiser right now and have that big crowd. I want to err on the side of caution, especially with the holidays coming up," Dawes said. "I am hoping by next year things might get back to normal and we can start getting some fundraisers and make some money for our community. Every year I choose a different charity. I like to spread the money around."
With no fundraisers, it is a "just for fun" event, but the people seem to enjoy it and there is a great turnout, she said.