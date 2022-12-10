SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade will light up Lake Jackson for its 10th year with the jolly flotilla starting at 7 p.m. from the cove and sailing clockwise around the lake.
This is the 10th year Shelley Dawes has organized the Sebring Christmas Boat Parade.
Due to hurricane damage at the Don Jose restaurant with debris still in the water, the start/finish line was moved to the cove that is north of the Veterans Beach boat ramp so it is away from the debris. Also, there is another change this year with the parade traveling clockwise around the lake.
They are waiving the registration fee this year because they are not doing the fundraiser, she said.
“We are asking our participants to be floating in the cove by 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a start promptly at 7 p.m.,” Dawes said.
Santa Claus will be in the lead boat so everyone is advised to look for Santa, which makes it easier to start the parade, she said.
“We will do a float by Don Jose’s because they have always been so good to us,” Dawes said. “We do not go under the bridge because most of the boats have awnings and can’t get get under the bridge,”
Viewing areas include Don Jose’s, Veterans Beach, Hidden Beach, Crescent Beach, the Elks Club, the VFW, Sunset Grill, she said. Also, the City Pier Beach bathrooms will be open until 9 p.m.
‘”This is our 10th year so this is kind of a big accomplishment for the boat parade so we are really excited about that,” Dawes said. “We generally have anywhere from 21 to 32 boats.”
They had been going counter-clockwise around the lake for years, but what was happening, boaters were departing from the parade early to get to the boat ramps to beat the traffic, she said. So some spectators were only seeing a handful of boats go by.
They are hoping by going clockwise people will honor their commitment to finish the parade.
The parade is always scheduled for the second Saturday in December.
Boaters should make sure they have all their safety equipment on board, Dawes said.
Residents who live on Lake Jackson, including the cove, are encouraged to light up their docks if possible so the boaters have a better perception of where the docks are for safety as well as there will be judging for the most decorated docks for light up Lake Jackson.