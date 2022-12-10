Sebring Christmas Boat Parade

The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade starts at 7 p.m. Saturday on Lake Jackson. The parade will start at the cove north of Veterans Beach and proceed clockwise around the lake.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade will light up Lake Jackson for its 10th year with the jolly flotilla starting at 7 p.m. from the cove and sailing clockwise around the lake.

This is the 10th year Shelley Dawes has organized the Sebring Christmas Boat Parade.

