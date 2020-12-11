SEBRING — The Christmas boat parade on Lake Jackson will kickoff around 7 p.m. Saturday starting from behind Don Jose restaurant.
Parade organizer Shelley Dawes said they received the go ahead for the parade from the City of Sebring. The City will open the Veterans Beach boat ramp for this event.
There is no registration fee this year for participants.
“Unfortunately the parking lot will not be done, so boaters will have to park their trailers across the street in the vacant lot, next to the water tower, but we are thankful and thrilled that they are doing this for us,” Dawes said.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Thursday that originally the parking lot was scheduled to be paved this week, but that it will be done next week, which will require a temporary closure of the boat ramps at that time.
Dawes advised boaters to check their safety equipment.
The parade starts promptly at 7 p.m. Saturday behind Don Jose, she said.
“For all participants we ask that you launch your boat by 6:30 p.m. and have your boat floating behind Don Jose to keep congestion away from the boat ramp,” Dawes noted.
All participants are welcome to join, she said. This is a just-for-fun event this year.
“Due to COVID and social distancing, we are opting not to have a fundraiser this year,” Dawes said.
The City has also open the City Pier, until 9 p.m., for viewing. During this event residents who are viewing are asked to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Faith Lutheran Church has graciously opened its parking lot area so people can park and walk down to Hidden Beach.
People can also view the parade from the Sunset Grill, Don Jose, the VFW, Elks Club parking lot, Crescent Beach and Veterans Beach, but the public bathrooms will not be open, Dawes said.
“Let’s keep everyone safe for the holidays,” she said. “Let’s light up Lake Jackson with some Christmas cheer!”