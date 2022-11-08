SEBRING — The new holiday event, Sebring Christmas on the Circle, will have an ice skating rink and a live snow globe along with many other activities in downtown Sebring on Dec. 3.
Sebring Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tenille Drury-Smith informed the Sebring City Council recently about the updates of the event, since she first spoke to the council about it in July.
“We are going to be having an ice skating rink, which is pretty crazy to believe that we can do that,” she said. It has to be on a level surface.
The first location they looked at was owned by a private individual, who denied a request to use the property, Drury-Smith said. The only other suitable location is the city’s parking lot off East Center Avenue and North Mango Street.
The street would have to be closed a little earlier than planned, so it would need to be closed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., she said. The other activities will include cookie decorating, huge inflatable snow maids and a life-size snow globe, which they will be selling armbands for those activities.
The chamber sold 60 armbands in two days after first posting that the armbands were for sale, Drury-Smith told the council on Nov. 1.
“We think this event is probably going to be very well received and a big hit for our community. We hope to have it for years to come,” she said.
On Monday, Drury-Smith didn’t have an updated count on the armband sales, but said a maximum of 300 will be sold.
Due to a street change for the ice skating rink, the entertainment stage will be moved to South Commerce Avenue, which will have to be closed starting at 10 a.m. instead of the previous planned closure time of 4 p.m. that council had approved, she noted.
“We are really excited about this event and just a side note, the Christmas Parade is filling up nicely,” Drury-Smith said. “I think it is going to be a fun two days for our community in downtown.”
Drury-Smith told council that she has been in contact with John Spiegel, organizer of the Christmas Carousel of Lights display. The Carousel of Lights and Christmas on the Circle will enhance each other, she said.
The City Council approved the changes to the Christmas on the Circle event.
The Greater Sebring of Commerce will be presenting the Sebring Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.
The Sebring Christmas on the Circle on Dec. 3 will include a Merry Market from 2-9 p.m. and the Christmas Festival from 5-9 p.m.
Armbands are on sale now for $12.