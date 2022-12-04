SEBRING — Twinkling lights, bubbles, floats, cars, trucks, dancers and holiday music were all wrapped up with a very merry spirit Friday evening in the Sebring Christmas Parade.
There was plenty to see and hear for the young and young at heart in downtown Sebring.
Letty Gonzales watched the parade with her 4 and 7-year-old daughters, mother-in-law and others. They were prepared with hot coca, candy canes and pizza.
She remembered that the weather was chilly during last year’s parade in contrast to a nearly perfect 70 degrees on Friday evening.
“We were wrapped up in blankets and jackets and today it just seems kind of fresh and kind of nice. Not too bad,” Gonzales said.
They went Thursday evening to see the Carousel of Lights on the Sebring Circle.
“It beautiful,” she said. With miniature golf and fishing for the kids, puppet show and meet and greet with photo with Santa.
Larry and Rose Dove, who winter in Sebring, watched the Sebring Christmas parade from the Circle last year, but said it was too crowded in that area this year so they viewed it from in front of the Police Station.
“I love the whole parade,” he said. “I figure we are standing in front of the police station so it is probably the safest spot around.”
Aside from the parade it was a special day for them as it was Rose’s birthday.
The Avon Park Christmas Parade took place on Monday, leaving Lake Placid to wrap-up things up. Lake Placid’s Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade lines up on Dal Hall Boulevard and will proceed to Main Avenue and then turn onto Interlake Boulevard, ending at U.S. 27.