SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. today (Friday) in the downtown beginning at the Sebring Parkway traveling south on North Ridgewood Drive to the Circle and then continuing south on South Commerce Avenue.
The theme this year is “A Classic Christmas.”
There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event. Drivers are urged to pre-plan their travel during this time, be patient and exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of extended traffic delays as well as increased pedestrian traffic in the area.
The Sebring Police Department notes that there will be parking restrictions within the event area to avoid having your vehicle towed prior to the parade.
At 5:30 p.m. the northbound and southbound lanes of the Sebring Parkway will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) to Home Avenue.
At 6:45 p.m. the following closures will be in place:
• North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Drive.
• Circle Drive will be closed.
• North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
• South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Drive to the Sebring Parkway.
These road closures will be reopened by 9:30 p.m., according to the Sebring Police Department.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 will be able to bypass the event area.
The northbound detour for State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) begins at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Kenilworth Boulevard where northbound vehicles will turn right.
Once on Kenilworth Boulevard, vehicles will continue to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway where they will turn left following the Sebring Parkway to North Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17). Upon reaching North Ridgewood Drive, vehicles will turn right ending the northbound detour.
The southbound detour for State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) begins at North Ridgewood Drive at the intersection of the Sebring Parkway where southbound vehicles will turn left onto the Sebring Parkway.
Once on the Sebring Parkway, vehicles will continue to the intersection of Kenilworth Boulevard where they will turn right following Kenilworth Boulevard to the intersection of Lakeview Drive. Upon reaching Lakeview Drive, vehicles will turn left ending the southbound detour.