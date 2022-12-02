Sebring Christmas Parade

The Sebring Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m. today in downtown Sebring.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. today (Friday) in the downtown beginning at the Sebring Parkway traveling south on North Ridgewood Drive to the Circle and then continuing south on South Commerce Avenue.

The theme this year is “A Classic Christmas.”

Recommended for you